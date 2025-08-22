Man fatally shot by Santa Rosa police following domestic violence standoff identified

Authorities have released additional details into a deadly police shooting following an hours-long standoff involving a domestic violence suspect in Santa Rosa last week.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Matteo Ramirez-Santos of Santa Rosa.

According to investigators, Santa Rosa police were called to a home on Keegan Drive around 10:10 p.m. on Aug. 13. The victim reported that her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Ramirez-Santos, was at the home armed with a firearm.

When police arrived, the victim, the couple's 2-month-old infant and the victim's parents had self-evacuated from the home.

The victim told authorities that Ramirez-Santos pulled her hair and struck her in the back of the head with the gun. He then pointed a gun at her head and threatened to kill her and any responding officers.

Ramirez-Santos then barricaded himself inside the home and refused to surrender, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, Ramirez-Santos was wanted on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, death threats, false imprisonment and domestic violence with injury. He was also wanted for a domestic violence incident involving the same woman on Aug. 2.

Deputies said Ramirez-Santos had existing warrants for allegedly possessing a machine gun, possessing a firearm without a serial number, robbery and conspiracy and was a documented member of a street gang.

During the standoff, police said they attempted to communicate with Ramirez-Santos, but he refused to cooperate. SWAT officers and hostage negotiations teams also responded to the scene.

Police said Ramirez-Santos continued to make threats over text, phone calls and social media posts to friends and family.

Attempted negotiations with the man continued for more than six hours, deputies said. At 4:53 a.m., SWAT officers deployed chemical agents into the home. Two minutes later, Ramirez-Santos ran past the front door appearing to hold an object in one of his hands.

"Moments later, it appears he extends his left hand out the front door and fires a gun at officers," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies said he then charged out the front door towards police. Officers shouted that he was armed.

SWAT Officer Sean Keaney, who was stationed in the turret of an armored rescue vehicle parked in front of the home, fired a single shot, striking Ramirez-Santos. Medical aid was immediately provided to Ramirez-Santos, but he was pronounced deceased at 4:57 a.m.

No other injuries were reported.

According to the sheriff's office, Keaney has 11 years of experience as a police officer, with four years at the Santa Rosa Police Department. Keaney had previously served as a police officer in Oakland.

Deputies said Keaney has been placed on administrative leave, per protocol.

The sheriff's office said their investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, Santa Rosa police will conduct a separate administrative review.

Deputies said body-worn camera footage of the incident will be released at a later date.