Armed domestic violence suspect shot dead by Santa Rosa police after overnight standoff

An armed suspect was fatally shot by police in southwest Santa Rosa early Thursday morning after hours of a standoff, authorities said.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Keegan Drive over a report of an armed individual involved in domestic violence. After they arrived, the armed suspect barricaded himself in the residence, according to Santa Rosa police.

Residents in the area were then ordered to shelter in place and police urged non-residents to avoid the neighborhood. For hours, police tried to negotiate and coax the suspect out, but to no avail, the department said.

Around 4:45 a.m., officers shot the suspect, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office will investigate the shooting. The shelter-in-place order has been lifted, but investigators remained at the scene.