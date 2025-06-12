Santa Rosa police responding to domestic violence call find 2 dead inside home

Two people were found dead inside a Santa Rosa apartment Wednesday afternoon by officers who were responding to a domestic violence call, police said Thursday.

Around 2:40 p.m., police were called to an fourplex on the 1500 block of Atlanta Court. Officers at the scene learned from residents that they heard several gunshots about 20 minutes before police arrived.

As a precaution, officers evacuated the three additional units of the apartment building. The department's Hostage Negotiations Team made repeated attempts to contact the occupants but were unsuccessful.

Police called the SWAT team and a medic to the scene. After additional attempts to contact the people inside the apartment were unsuccessful, SWAT members entered the apartment around 4:30 p.m.

A short time later, SWAT members found two people in a back bedroom with gunshot wounds. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victims were identified as a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. The pair had recently moved to Santa Rosa from Southern California.

Police have not released the victims' names.

Detectives served a search warrant at the home and located two pistols, an assault rifle and a shotgun, who are determined to have been owned by the man who died.

Police said the woman was shot multiple times with the assault rifle and that the man had at least one gunshot wound from the same firearm. The incident is believed to have been isolated and that there is no continued risk to public safety.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are resources. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233 (TDD: 1-800-787-3224) and provides free and private help in more than 100 languages.