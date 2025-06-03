Santa Rosa man, his 3 children seriously injured in crash

Santa Rosa Police on Tuesday said they are investigating after a crash that seriously injured a man and his three children on Monday.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near West 3rd Street and Arboleda Drive, and it involved a red 2002 Honda Odyssey minivan and a white 2019 Ford Ranger that is owned by the city of Santa Rosa.

According to police, the minivan driver was initially going eastbound on West 3rd Street in the left lane when he moved to the right lane to pass two vehicles.

Around the same time, a Ford Ranger in the right lane began to merge to the left because the roadway narrows into one lane. As it merged, police said the minivan driver tried to pass the Ford Ranger and hit the rear left side of the truck with the front right side of the minivan.

The minivan then struck two trees that were in the median.

Police said the minivan driver was a 44-year-old Santa Rosa man and that his three boys were occupants in the vehicle.

The man, his 12-year-old, 11-year-old and 5-year-old were all seriously injured. Police said they believe the 5-year-old was in the front passenger seat in a booster seat; the 11-year-old was in the second row behind the driver; and the 12-year-old was in the third row behind his brother.

Police said the man remains at a local hospital in critical condition, and the boys are at a Bay Area hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said the city employee was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, and that he did not require medical treatment.

Police said, "due to the medical condition of the minivan driver, additional investigation is required to determine if he was impaired."

The crash remains under investigation.