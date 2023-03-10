Atmospheric river storm washes away foot traffic to Santa Rosa businesses

SANTA ROSA -- Rain was coming down nonstop in the North Bay Thursday night with road flooding and mudslides reported in Sonoma County.

The storm had an impact in downtown Santa Rosa as well.

Kancha Champagne Bar & Tapas was empty having recorded just one no-show and a cancellation.

It closed early and the workers, like many in the Bay Area, are wondering when this rainy season will end.

This latest atmospheric river has added to one of the rainiest winters on record.

"When was the last time you've ever seen a storm like this in Santa Rosa? I don't think I've ever had," said Ozzy Arreguin, a restaurant worker.

Arreguin was clearing a patio after the wind had knocked over umbrellas and the rain drenched tables and chairs.

"We rely a lot on foot traffic. People being downtown to begin with and many people come downtown when it's raining or even when it's cold and windy," he explained.

The atmospheric river not only caused problems for businesses but also on the roads. At Stony Point and Rohnert Park Expressway, signs warned drivers of a flooded road. While some turned around, others decided to go right through the water.

Creeks levels rose as the runoff flowed into the waterways such as Laguna de Santa Rosa.

Downtown workers are hoping this latest storm will be the last in what has been an extraordinarily wet season.

"I hope we're getting good on water because I know we've been in a drought for a long time ... I hope we are OK with what we have so far and whoever is in control of the rain can make it end so we can get some business in here, you know?" Arreguin said.