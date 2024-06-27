Woman sought in Santa Rosa stabbing attack; reward offered

Police in Santa Rosa are searching for a woman suspected in a Thursday morning stabbing.

An arrest warrant is out for Nacomee Paula Perez, 44. She is described as Native American, 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Just after 4 a.m., officers arrived at an area hospital on a report of a 34-year-old woman from Graton being treated for multiple stab wounds. Police said she had been stabbed at least five times in her upper torso.

Nacomee Paula Perez Santa Rosa Police Department



Police allege that Perez stabbed the woman during an argument in the 2600 block of McBride Lane in Santa Rosa.

Friends of the victim got her to the hospital, where she is currently in stable condition and expected to survive.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for anyone who provides information that leads to Perez's arrest.

Perez should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached or detained. Anyone who sees her or who knows of her whereabouts is encouraged to contact police at (707) 528-5222.