Footage surfaces in Santa Rosa assault, police seek 2 men

Santa Rosa police are looking for two men they suspect attacked another man in January, sending him to a hospital with multiple face injuries.

The victim told police at approximately 12:30 a.m. Jan. 29 that he was waiting for a ride in the 800 block of Boyd Street when two men approached him.

The suspects allegedly harassed him about being in the area and then, without provocation, began violently punching the victim in the face.

The victim said he fell to the ground and was kicked in the head. He was later treated and released from a hospital.

Police said little information about the suspects was available at the time of the report, but security camera footage from the attack recently became available.

Police said the footage doesn't show a clear picture of the suspects, but investigators are hoping community members recognize the suspects' clothing or other details.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 30s or early 40s, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build. He had buzzed hair and a mustache and wore a black hat, dark shirt, black puffy jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Police also described the second suspect as a Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall and heavy-set. He had a buzzed haircut and facial stubble and wore a black hat, black hoodie with a logo on the back, and light-colored jeans.

Anyone with information about the attack can contact Officer Anthony Turner at (707) 543-3600, ext. 8527 or at aturner@srcity.org.