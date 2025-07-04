Santa Rosa police arrest suspect in 2024 robbery of Chase Bank branch

More than a year after a bank branch in Santa Rosa was robbed, police said they made an arrest in the case Thursday morning.

Officers said the suspect was arrested in connection with a March 21, 2024 robbery of the Chase Bank on Sonoma Avenue. According to police accounts at the time, an unidentified man entered the bank and presented a note demanding cash.

The man, who was seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants and a black "Cali" beanie, left the bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was threatened or brandished, police said.

Surveillance photo from a bank robbery in Santa Rosa on March 21, 2024. Santa Rosa Police Department

Following a 15-month investigation that included reviewing video surveillance and digital forensic analysis, the department's Violent Crimes Investigations detectives identified the suspect as 54-year-old Christopher McKusick.

Around 10:40 a.m. Thursday, detectives located McKusick on Administration Drive and took him into custody without incident.

A search warrant was also executed at his home on Doyle Park Drive. Police said the search yielded additional evidence in connection to the robbery.

McKusick was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of robbery. He is also accused of violating probation in two unrelated cases.

Jail records show McKusick remains in custody Friday, with a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.