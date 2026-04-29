Santa Cruz Wharf to fully reopen following 2024 collapse

A celebration is planned Wednesday to celebrate the completion of repairs to the Santa Cruz Wharf, nearly 18 months after a portion of the wharf collapsed during a storm.

According to city officials, a ribbon cutting ceremony is set to take place at 3 p.m. Repairs to the wharf began in November, coinciding with the quieter season to minimize impacts on nearby businesses, visitors and protected wildlife.

"The Wharf is where our community comes together to connect, enjoy the coast, and experience everything that makes Santa Cruz special," said Tony Elliot, the city's parks and recreation director. "These repairs ensure this space remains accessible, welcoming, and resilient for years to come."

On Dec. 23, 2024, a 150-foot portion of the wharf collapsed into the sea, as a storm brought high surf and flooding. Two city workers who were working on the wharf at the time fell into the water and were rescued, while a third person was able to swim to safety without help.

A $3.15 million grant from the federal government helped fund the repair project.

Built in 1914, the half-mile long wharf was the longest wooden wharf on the West Coast and has sweeping views of Monterey Bay. Officials said the wharf attracts about 2 million visitors annually.