Santa Cruz drowning victims identified as San Jose residents

Two people who drowned after being swept out by a wave in Santa Cruz last week were identified by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office as 30-year-old Pedro David Guadarrama Ceron and 33-year-old Emma Nelly Diazleal Lopez.

The San Jose residents were knocked off the rocks near West Cliff Drive and David Way on July 16 at 6:18 p.m.

Multiple first responders attempted a rescue, including firefighters, lifeguards, Harbor Patrol, state parks staff, police and medical personnel.

Both were found face down in the ocean and declared dead after being pulled into a Harbor Patrol boat by rescue swimmers after life-saving measures failed.

The Santa Cruz Fire Department said in a press release about the case that beachgoers should never turn their backs to the ocean.

"Certain southerly swells and rising tides can produce 'sneaker waves' that can catch unaware citizens off-guard," the department said.