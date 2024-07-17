Two people dead after being swept off rocks in Santa Cruz

Authorities in Santa Cruz on Wednesday confirmed that two people who were swept off the rocks near West Cliff Drive early Tuesday evening were pulled from the water dead.

According to a press release, The Santa Cruz Fire Department received multiple calls for a water rescue at West Cliff Drive near David Way at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday. Callers reported two victims were swept off the rocks and into the ocean by a wave. Several Santa Cruz Fire engines, lifeguards, the harbor patrol, state park personnel and Santa Cruz police also responded to the scene.

Authorities said both victims were found floating face down in the ocean. Two rescue swimmers from Santa Cruz Fire and two Santa Cruz City Lifeguards immediately entered the water and reached both victims, swimming them out to the awaiting Harbor Patrol Rescue Boat.

"Advanced life support measures were immediately initiated as the victims were assisted on board the vessel and directed towards the Harbor. Additional medical crews awaited the arrival of the rescue boat and continued advanced life support measures once both victims were at the harbor," the press release said. "Despite uninterrupted resuscitative efforts, both victims succumbed to the elements and could not be resuscitated."

Authorities did not identify the two people who drowned.

The Santa Cruz Fire Department and allied agencies warned beachgoers to never turn your back on the ocean and be aware of tidal conditions.