Santa Cruz County Disaster Fund collects donations after partial wharf collapse

Officials in Santa Cruz County have activated a disaster fund to help area nonprofit organizations that are assisting those impacted by the closure of the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf after a portion of the wharf collapsed last week.

The wharf was closed a week ago after about 150 feet broke off at its end when it was battered by waves last Monday that the National Weather Service estimated at up to 30 feet high.

According to the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County website, the disaster fund "has been activated to support local nonprofits responding to the wharf closure of the winter of 2024-25." The CFSCC works with its partner Community Bridges to provide a secure place for residents to make donations that will help those in the county who need assistance the most after a natural disaster.

Donations to the disaster fund will provide assistance to "those who rely on wharf employment for their livelihood, immigrants ineligible for unemployment, and low income residents of harbor boats" through "grants to trusted local nonprofit organizations working on the front lines of disaster response, recovery, and rebuilding efforts."

Donations can be made at the CFSCC website.

The disaster fund was activated after Santa Cruz officials over the weekend warned of scammers claiming to represent businesses on the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf who were soliciting donations following the structure's partial collapse.

City officials are facing some tough questions about the future of the structure that draws upwards of two million visitors each year.

When asked about plans to rebuild the 150-foot section during a press conference Friday, the city's mayor acknowledged that remains an open question given the growing risks posed by climate change.

"We'd be irresponsible if we didn't ask the question what is the right thing to do here," said Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keely. "But to say we're simply going to put it back is, I think, frankly much more risky and irresponsible than having a very serious conversation."

Officials said structural assessment of the wharf and removal of heavy equipment that fell into the water could take several weeks to a month or longer.