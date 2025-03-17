Santa Clara VTA strike enters its second week, leaving public transit riders stranded

The strike by Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority workers moved into its second week on Monday as bus and light rail riders in the South Bay continue to use other modes of transportation to get around.

VTA workers including operators, maintenance staff, dispatchers, fare inspectors and customer service representatives began striking early Monday morning last week. Transit officials and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 265 representatives have been unable to reach a deal after months of negotiations. The VTA workers' latest contract expired a week before the strike commenced.

1,500 employees are on strike demanding higher wages and third-party arbitration. The strike has shut down public transit service for 100,000 daily riders in Santa Clara County.

On Saturday, the transit agency sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom asking for a fact-finding investigation to help end the strike.

The VTA called on the governor to order drivers and operators back to work while talks continue.

Almost a week ago, the VTA filed a legal complaint over the ongoing strike, announcing that the union was in breach of the "no strike" clause in the parties' agreement. However, on Sunday that complaint stalled in court when Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Daniel Nishigaya denied the VTA's request for an injunction on the grounds that the filing isn't compliant with California's Rules of Court.

Nishigaya wrote Sunday the transit agency can receive a decision after it resubmits a proper application.

Union workers are expected to give an update on negotiations Monday evening.

