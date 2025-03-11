VTA workers' strike rolls into second day, halting South Bay light rail and bus service

The VTA workers' strike in Santa Clara County entered its second day Tuesday with some 1,500 workers on the picket lines demanding increased wages and improved benefits from the transit agency.

The labor action has put the brakes on light rail and bus service throughout the South Bay. The VTA workers' contract expired a week ago. VTA workers announced on Friday that the union would go on strike Monday morning.

VTA said in a statement that both sides had met on Sunday but there were "no meaningful negotiations." The agency said it is offering a wage increase of 4%, 3% and 2% over three years, for a total compounded increase of 9.3%.

"We understand the hardship this service disruption causes, and we are pursuing as many avenues as possible to mitigate the impact to the riding public as quickly as we can," the agency said in a statement Sunday, hours before the strike.

ATU Local 265 said in its own statement on Sunday that the strike follows negotiations it described as "frustrating and unproductive." About 96% of workers authorized a strike in a vote last month.

The union says the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority's latest offer is not enough.

"We have been forced into this position because of the VTA's failure to negotiate in good faith," Union president Raj Singh said. "For months, our members have been disregarded, their sacrifices ignored, and their needs dismissed. We will not back down."

Speaking to CBS News Bay Area reporter Veronica Macias while workers were striking outside agency headquarters Monday, Singh discussed Sunday's meeting.

"We received a call yesterday asking for a sit down. They hinted that we were possibly going to have an open dialogue and maybe come to a compromise. Five minutes into the conversation they essentially turned the tables on us and asked us if we have something to present to them," he said.

The union president went on to express doubt on a quick resolution.

"With everything that the agency has communicated and done over the past week, I really don't know if they truly want to come to a compromise," Singh said.

The union said in addition to wages, sticking points in the contract talks also include benefits and grievance procedures. ATU also claimed that the agency had failed to improve working conditions in the wake of 2021 mass shooting at the VTA rail yard, in which an employee killed nine co-workers before killing himself.

Valley Transportation Authority representatives counter that giving union drivers the 19.1% raise they want would cripple the system, resulting in service and jobs cuts.

Approximately 100,000 people use the VTA system across the region on a daily basis. Some of those regular riders are being forced to get creative to get around the South Bay.

It's unclear how long the strike is going to last. There are currently no new contract talks scheduled between the driver's union and VTA.