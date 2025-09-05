Man fatally shot by Santa Clara officer was actively stabbing his roommate, police chief says

A man was in the act of stabbing his roommate when he was fatally shot by a Santa Clara police officer earlier this week, the department's chief said.

Santa Clara Police Chief Cory Morgan provided new details on the fatal police shooting during a press conference at department headquarters on Friday morning. Morgan said the incident began as a dispute between the two roommates, and as an officer responded to the disturbance call, he received word from dispatchers that the incident had escalated into a stabbing.

The officer arrived to witness the suspect actively stabbing his roommate, and the officer opened fire, Morgan said.

"Based on our investigation, we believe the officer's actions prevented further harm and clearly saved at least one life and possibly others," said Morgan.

A still frame from an Santa Clara police officer's body camera video shows the moment just before the officer opened fire on a man stabbing his roommate, police said Friday. Santa Clara Police Department

Investigators learned that two knives were used in the attack, and after one had broken at the handle, the suspect retrieved a second knife to continue the attack, Morgan said.

There were four people inside the home on Eisenhower Drive, just east of Lafayette Street and north of Hope Drive, when the officer arrived and heard a loud commotion, Morgan said. The officer kicked open the front door and saw four people in a hallway, with the suspect on top of the victim and armed with a knife.

"The officer attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands, but the suspect ignored the commands and raised their arm, holding the knife in a striking position above the victim," Morgan said. "When the officer saw the suspect's hand come down towards the victim, the officer shot four times, striking the suspect with all four of his shots."

The suspect died later at the hospital. Morgan said he was not identified as police were still working to notify his family members. The unidentified victim was treated for stab wounds to the hands, chest, lung and abdomen, Morgan said, noting that the victim expressed gratitude for the decisive action of the officer, identified as 12-year veteran Robert Allsup.

Morgan said police had previously responded to a disturbance call at the same residence regarding a dispute between the same suspect and victim over the air conditioning being left on with the windows open.

As per protocol, Allsup has been placed on paid leave while the department and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office investigate the fatal shooting.