Santa Clara police shoot, kill suspect following stabbing inside a home

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara police shot and killed a person suspected of stabbing another person inside a home on Wednesday morning, the department said.

The incident happened at about 6:18 a.m. on Eisenhower Drive just east of Lafayette Street and north of Hope Drive. The Santa Clara Police Department said officers responded to a call about a stabbing, with the caller saying the suspect had stabbed one victim in the residence.

When officers arrived, they encountered the suspect, who was shot by an officer, police said. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not disclosed.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. Neither the suspect nor the officer involved was identified. The victim in the stabbing was being treated at a hospital, police said. 

No officers were injured in the incident, and police said there was no active threat to the public.

Per standard protocol, both the Police Department and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office are investigating the fatal shooting.

The Police Department said it expected to provide an update on the shooting on Thursday.

