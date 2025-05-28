Watch CBS News
Santa Clara County paramedic accused of possessing child sex abuse material

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

A paramedic in Santa Clara County has been arrested by San Jose police after allegedly downloading hundreds of images of child sexual abuse material.

According to officers, the department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)/Child Exploitation Detail (CED) Task Force conducted an operation on a file-sharing platform in February. During the operation, police found a suspect who had downloaded and distributed more than 600 images.

Detectives identified the suspect as 31-year-old Andrew Gutierrez of San Jose and learned that he was actively employed as a paramedic in the county. Police obtained a search warrant for Gutierrez's home.

andrew-gutierrez-san-jose-052825.jpg
Andrew Gutierrez of San Jose, who is accused of possession of child sexual abuse material. San Jose Police Department

On April 29, police served the warrant and said they seized evidence. Gutierrez was arrested in San Jose booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Police said since Gutierrez was employed as a "person of trust", anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Minten of the task force over email or by calling 408-277-1397.

