Santa Clara County paramedic accused of possessing child sex abuse material

A paramedic in Santa Clara County has been arrested by San Jose police after allegedly downloading hundreds of images of child sexual abuse material.

According to officers, the department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)/Child Exploitation Detail (CED) Task Force conducted an operation on a file-sharing platform in February. During the operation, police found a suspect who had downloaded and distributed more than 600 images.

Detectives identified the suspect as 31-year-old Andrew Gutierrez of San Jose and learned that he was actively employed as a paramedic in the county. Police obtained a search warrant for Gutierrez's home.

Andrew Gutierrez of San Jose, who is accused of possession of child sexual abuse material. San Jose Police Department

On April 29, police served the warrant and said they seized evidence. Gutierrez was arrested in San Jose booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Police said since Gutierrez was employed as a "person of trust", anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Minten of the task force over email or by calling 408-277-1397.