Santa Clara County deputies arrest former apartment manager in ID theft case

Authorities in the South Bay said they arrested the former manager of an apartment complex for allegedly using tenants' personal information to commit identity theft.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Sunday that they served a search warrant at the suspect's home, as part of an identity theft case involving fraudulent credit card applications.

Deputies said the suspect used her job to access personal information from tenants, using the information to create fake IDs, personal email addresses and phone numbers to open credit cards in their names. A search of her home yielded ledgers with victims' personal data, along with more than two ounces of methamphetamine and evidence of narcotics sales.

Pictures shared by the sheriff's office showed multiple cellphones, along with what appeared to be drugs, IDs and credit cards.

Items, including suspected drugs, IDs and cellphones that Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies said were seized in connection with an identity theft invesstigation. Deputies said they arrested a former apartment manager in the case. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

According to deputies, the woman admitted to using and selling the stolen identities.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple felony charges, including identity theft and drug-related offenses.