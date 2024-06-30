Santa Clara County fire crews remind residents fireworks illegal in the county

It will be hot in Santa Clara County this week, only further drying out the grasses and increasing the fire fuel.

The timing is expected, but it is nonetheless a concern to firefighters like Battalion Chief Tyler Mortenson, with the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

"There's a lot of fuel available to ignite. In spite of our best efforts, there are usually a lot of illegal fireworks. That's our main concern," he said. "That's really the message we're trying to get out."

He said grass fires are the main concern at this point in the season.

"We've had more than our normal share to this point this year," Mortenson said.

The department is urging people to help first responders out this year by leaving fireworks to the professionals.

"Fireworks are illegal in the areas of the county we serve," he said.

That area includes Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Cupertino, Saratoga, Campbell, and Los Gatos, said Mortenson. Fireworks that could be purchased legally in other parts of the Bay Area are not allowed in the county, either, he said.

"Safe and sane fireworks are not legal in the area that county fire serves. Even though they can be perceived as safe and sane, they are still illegal and actually are very dangerous," he said.

Other first responding agencies are trying to get more fireworks out of neighborhood circulation. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office hosted three fireworks buyback events over the last few weeks, where they paid people to turn in fireworks and explosives, no questions asked.

This was the second time they've done it.

"We're trying to keep our community safer," said John Lothian, with the Sheriff's Office.

This year, they collected 705 pounds of illegal fireworks and explosives over the course of the three events, according to the Sheriff's Office. That's nearly twice the amount they brought in last year.

"Attend community fireworks shows that are sponsored by cities or municipalities in their area," he said.

Mortensen echoed that point, saying there are numerous professional fireworks shows scheduled in the county – in Gilroy, Morgan Hill, San Jose, Milpitas, Santa Clara, and in Mountain View.

People caught shooting off illegal fireworks can be cited and fined. However, Mortenson said if people want to report them, don't call 911 unless there is an actual fire.

"Calling the non-emergency police number is the best way to do it," he said. "Our dispatch center and all dispatch centers can get overwhelmed by calls of fireworks being lit off."