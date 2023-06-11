Santa Clara County District Attorney awards $60,000 to community groups fighting racial inequity

SAN JOSE – On Friday, Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen awarded $60,000 in grants to community organizations combatting racial inequity.

14 organizations received funding from the third annual racial justice grant program following a series of social justice reforms in 2020. $160,000 has been awarded to community groups since the program's inception. The grants come from the DA's Asset Forfeiture Fund, which includes money seized from criminal organizations.

"My office stands with anyone fighting for a community that champions both safety and civil rights," said Rosen in a press release.

Organizations supported include Silicon Valley Pride, Camp Carter International Karate Association and the Bay Area Tutoring Association.

Grants funds will assist organizations to put on community events, tutor students in the criminal justice system and provide karate classes for disadvantaged youth, among other services.