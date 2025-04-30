Santa Clara County confirms first carfentanil overdose death

Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed a 39-year-old man has died from a carfentanil overdose. County health officials said he was found with counterfeit pills that were made to look like prescription oxycodone.

"Using drugs alone increases the risk of death. We urge people to avoid the dangers of opioids, especially fake pills that may contain carfentanil or fentanyl," said Dr. Michelle Jorden, Chief Medical Examiner and Neuropathologist in the Office of the Medical Examiner. "Fake pills look real, but they can be deadly. People should not take any pill that they did not buy from the pharmacy."

Carfentanil is an elephant tranquilizer. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration it's a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more potent than fentanyl.