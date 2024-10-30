Santa Clara bakery serving up authentic French baked goods

Bay Area residents can now savor the taste of authentic French baked goods, thanks to Croissante, a Santa Clara bakery that prioritizes quality over shortcuts.

Sean Kang, the owner, emphasizes the importance of using the finest ingredients.

"It was very important for us to use the right ingredients. The flour that we are importing does not contain any additives or preservatives," Kang said.

Kang highlights the significance of both the imported French flour and the imported French butter, which contribute to the unique flavors of their pastries.

He notes that local sports fans often stop by to grab their treats before games.

"It's awesome. They come here before the game; they have their pre-game here," he said.

Among the bakery's fans is Jarlein Escobar, a Panamanian event planner, who appreciates the inviting atmosphere.

"Oh my gosh, I love this place because of the ambiance. I love the people. I love the smell. This place is so amazing. Every time you walk through the door, it feels like you're at home," she said. "You know when you're home baking kind of thing? This place feels like you are coming to your grandma's bakery."

In addition to brunch options, Croissante offers a full-service café, paying homage to the authentic Parisian tradition.

"It's really different in France, so I just wanted to bring that over here, making sure we produce top-quality products," Kang said.

With a commitment to French culinary excellence, Croissante is making a mark in the Bay Area's vibrant food scene.