San Ramon police arrest 3 for allegedly having drugs in stolen car

SAN RAMON – Police in San Ramon arrested three people allegedly possessing more than 60 grams of suspected narcotics in a stolen vehicle Monday night.

Officers pulled over the vehicle, reported stolen in Southern California, at 11:52 p.m. near the intersection of San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Bollinger Canyon Road.

During a vehicle search, officers allegedly discovered over 60 grams of suspected narcotics, including what they suspect is fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

All three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and booked into the county jail in Martinez on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of narcotics for sales and outstanding felony warrants.

The occupants are from Sacramento, Oroville and Oxnard, police said Tuesday.

The car was towed and will be returned to its owner. Anyone with additional information can contact San Ramon police at (925) 973-2700.