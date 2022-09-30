Guitar teacher accused of lewd acts with child during lesson in San Ramon

SAN RAMON – A music instructor has been arrested for allegedly committing lewd and lascivious acts during a child's guitar lesson in San Ramon, and officers warn there could be additional victims.

According to San Ramon Police, officers received information on Thursday about the incident, which took place during a lesson at a private residence.

Later that afternoon, police arrested the suspect, identified as 69-year-old Rex Lee Bell of Vallejo.

Bell was arrested on nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. He is also facing sentencing enhancements for prior sex convictions and two counts for failing to disclose his status as a registered sex offender.

Rex Lee Bell San Ramon Police Department

Following Bell's arrest, authorities executed a search warrant on his residence and collected additional evidence in the case.

According to police, Bell is the owner and lead instructor of guitarconfidence.com, which offers private lessons throughout the Bay Area.

"We are concerned there may be additional victims based on Bell's business practices and his activity with children," police said Friday.

Bell is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on $9.95 million bail, police said. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.

Anyone with information about the case or Bell's actions is asked to call police at 925-973-2779 or contact Detective McKinney at bmckinney@sanramonca.gov or Lt. Williams at twilliams@sanramonca.gov.