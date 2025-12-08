Morning earthquakes strike San Ramon area in latest swarm

A series of small earthquakes struck the San Ramon area early Monday morning, in the latest swarm to hit the East Bay community over the past few weeks.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.9 struck at 2:33 a.m., followed by a magnitude 3.0 at 5:21 a.m., a magnitude 2.7 at 5:37 a.m. and a magnitude 2.5 at 7:24 a.m. The earthquakes struck about 2 miles east of the community.

At 9:07 a.m., an earthquake with a preliminary magntiude of 3.7 was reported in the area.

Based on reports by users of the USGS website, the earthquakes were largely felt in the Tri-Valley area. Meanwhile, the magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reportedly felt as far away as Oakland and San Jose.

Map of magntiude 3.0 earthquake that struck near San Ramon on Dec. 8, 2025. U.S. Geological Survey

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquakes.

San Ramon has seen multiple swarms of small earthquakes over the past month. Since Nov. 9, at least 15 earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 and above have been reported in the area, according to the USGS.