Morning earthquakes strike San Ramon area in latest swarm

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

A series of small earthquakes struck the San Ramon area early Monday morning, in the latest swarm to hit the East Bay community over the past few weeks.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.9 struck at 2:33 a.m., followed by a magnitude 3.0 at 5:21 a.m., a magnitude 2.7 at 5:37 a.m. and a magnitude 2.5 at 7:24 a.m. The earthquakes struck about 2 miles east of the community.

At 9:07 a.m., an earthquake with a preliminary magntiude of 3.7 was reported in the area.

Based on reports by users of the USGS website, the earthquakes were largely felt in the Tri-Valley area. Meanwhile, the magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reportedly felt as far away as Oakland and San Jose.

san-ramon-earthquake-120825.jpg
Map of magntiude 3.0 earthquake that struck near San Ramon on Dec. 8, 2025. U.S. Geological Survey

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquakes.

San Ramon has seen multiple swarms of small earthquakes over the past month. Since Nov. 9, at least 15 earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 and above have been reported in the area, according to the USGS.

