San Mateo woman wins fight to reopen aquatic therapy center

The only therapeutic pool of its kind on the Peninsula is back open again, thanks in large part to one local woman who dived in to save it.

Lindsay Raike was the first to wade back into the warm water pool that she calls her lifeline after fighting for four years to have it reopened.

How does it feel? "Heavenly," she smiled.

The re-opening of the rehabilitation pool at Mickelson Center is a big deal in San Mateo. The pool provides comfort for people with chronic pain, limited mobility, pregnant women and others.

For decades, Raike herself found daily relief from an autoimmune disorder.

"It's hard to explain how soothing that water is. On land, my pain level's an 8. In water, I'm a 2," she explained.

But Sutter Health, who operates the pool, closed it down in 2020 during the pandemic.

"And I witnessed many friends and loved ones experiencing catastrophic health declines," Raike said.

Then she rallied support to re-open Mickelson pool, co-founding Warm Water Wellness, Inc, in 2021.

The nonprofit held rallies, collected 5-,000 petition signatures, and lobbied government leaders like San Mateo County supervisor David Canepa.

"It's because of her will and steadfastness that this pool remains open for generations," Canepa said.

In the end, Sutter Health made a million dollars in renovations to the pool and re-opened it in a special ceremony in August, celebrating community collaboration.

Sutter Health Mills-Peninsula Medical Center CEO Darian Harris says people can once again ease their pain in its therapeutic waters.

"What I love in the role that Lindsay played is that she gave the silent a voice. And that is so incredibly powerful," Harris said.

Many people ask Lindsay how she persevered while dealing with her own chronic condition.



"Over 20 years ago, I suffered throat and jaw pain that rendered me unable to speak for nearly two years," Raike said. "And I promised myself if I could speak again I would use my voice for something meaningful for the community."



Folks like Gigi Steyer couldn't be more grateful to Raike.

Steyer can swim in the water, experiencing freedom from her wheelchair and from pain she calls worse than childbirth.

"She's unparalleled. She fought with every ounce of her being. She's in constant pain and dysfunction and so she's a superhero," Steyer said.

The pool is for patients of Sutter Health, but people in the community can also apply for membership to use the pool. The cost is $65 a month ($60 for seniors), and Raike said Warm Water Wellness will provide scholarships for those who cannot afford the membership fee.

So for leading the community effort to reopen a critical aquatic therapy pool, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Lindsay Raike.