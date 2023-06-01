Woman suspected in San Mateo Ulta store theft arrested at Fremont Ulta store

SAN MATEO -- A Hayward woman suspected of stealing from an Ulta cosmetics store in San Mateo last month was arrested after being spotted inside another Ulta store in Fremont.

San Mateo Police were called to the Ulta Beauty store at the Bridgepointe Shopping Center on the morning of May 20 on the report of a theft that occurred the previous evening. Officers learned a man and a woman entered the store at about 7:44 p.m. and began to stuff merchandise into a shoulder bag and purse.

After the manager approached the woman to ask if she planned on buying the items, both she and the male suspect ignored him and walked out of the store, making no attempt to pay for the merchandise. The two got into a black Kia parked near the front of the store and drove away with about $1,245 worth of stolen goods, according to a police press release.

On Tuesday, Fremont Police officers found the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of an Ulta Beauty store in Fremont at the Pacific Commons Shopping Center. Officers detained two male suspects who were inside the vehicle and a female suspect inside the store.

After viewing photos of the three detained persons, San Mateo Police officers identified the woman as one of the suspects in the San Mateo Ulta theft. The two male suspects were excluded as being involved in the San Mateo case, police said.

The woman was identified as 31-year-old Rachel Amperosa of Hayward, who police described as a transient. She was booked into San Mateo County Jail for first-degree burglary. Police said officers also identified the male suspect and an arrest warrant was pending. He was not identified by name.