Woman arrested after alleged San Mateo Macy's store theft of over $1,000 in merchandise

A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Macy's store in San Mateo on Monday, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

The department received a call from Macy's at Hillsdale Shopping Center to report a possible theft in progress. Employees stopped the suspect from trying to leave before officers detained her.

Amberly Pennock, 42, of San Francisco allegedly stole multiple items worth over $1,000 in total. The items were in her possession and were returned to Macy's, police said.

Pennock was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.