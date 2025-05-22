San Mateo County Sheriff Corpus' complaints against county CEO have "no merit," report finds

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has released an independent report that says most of the allegations by Sheriff Christina Corpus against county executive Michael Callagy have no merit.

The board commissioned the report from the Oppenheimer Investigations Group in response to allegations Corpus made in 2024, accusing Callagy of abuse of power and inappropriate practices. The release of the report comes as the board is moving forward with plans to remove Corpus from office.

Allegations from Sheriff Corpus detailed

According to the report, Corpus brought three separate complaints against Callagy. The first was on September 22, 2024, in a letter to the then Board of Supervisors President Warren Slocum. The second complaint was filed in December 2024 with the county. Finally, in February 2025, Corpus filed a complaint with the State of California's Civil Rights Department.

The report investigated the following accusations:

Did Callagy direct Corpus to inform him of when and whom she dated within the county?

Did Callagy negatively interfere with Corpus's negotiations with cities for police services?



Did Callagy negotiate double overtime with the Deputy Sheriff's Association without discussing the decision with Corpus?

Did Callagy block the firing of Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan?

Did Callagy publicly release Retired Judge LaDoris Cordell's investigation via Instagram?

Was Corpus treated differently because of her race and/or gender?

The investigators interviewed Callagy and 12 additional witnesses regarding the allegations. The report also includes official county emails and at least one whistleblower report. After reviewing the interviews and evidence the investigators determined "a preponderance of the evidence does not support" five of the six allegations.

The investigation found only one of the claims to be sustained: that Callagy blocked the firing of Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan.

"A preponderance of the evidence supports a finding that Callagy blocked Monaghan's termination," the report stated. "A preponderance of the evidence supports a finding that Callagy did so because of his concerns about legal liability due to a potential retaliation claim on the part of Monaghan."





Corpus's decision to fire Monaghan set off a dispute between the sheriff and the deputies' union.

The firing is being reviewed by the San Mateo County Attorney's office for possible retaliation against Monaghan because of his involvement with an investigation into the sheriff's office.

Corpus responded to the report with the following statement:

"While I am not surprised by the outcome of another investigation commissioned by the same parties trying to remove me from office, I stand by my allegations and concerns regarding Mr. Callagy interfering with my authority to run the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office as the elected Sheriff and I look forward to aggressively pursuing the same in the appropriate arena. "

Corpus facing possible removal from office

In March voters passed Measure A, granting the supervisors temporary power to remove the sheriff on grounds such as violation of any law related to the sheriff's duties, neglect of sheriff's duties, or misappropriation of public funds.

Corpus has maintained her innocence and has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the county alleging discrimination and harassment.