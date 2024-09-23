San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus accuses county executive Mike Callagy of discrimination

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus is calling for an investigation into the conduct of county executive Mike Callagy and is accusing him of abuse of power and inappropriate practices.

"I've worked here for three other sheriffs and I've never seen that happen," said Corpus at a Sunday press conference. "Never."

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus KPIX

She claims since she took office in January of 2023, he has continued to bully, undermine, and interfere with her ability to do her job.

"A focus on my organization, demanding that I do certain things, like re-instating someone that I let go," said Corpus. "Those are the things that I'm talking about."

Corpus is referring to her decision to fire Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan, which has set off a dispute between the sheriff and the deputies' union.

The firing is being reviewed by the San Mateo County Attorney's office for possible retaliation against Monaghan because of his involvement with an investigation into the sheriff's office. The investigation claims it's a toxic work environment.

She says Callagy was trying to interfere with the decision, and alleges his overreaching behavior began in their first meeting after she was elected sheriff.

"During that meeting he made an inappropriate and offensive request ordering me to inform him who I dated within the county and when," Corpus recounted. "A request I found demeaning and discriminatory as a woman of color who has endured sexual harrassment in this very county. I was shocked and appauled by his actions and conduct."

She says since then, Callagy has kept her out of meetings, including with the sheriff Deputies' union.

"He made a unilateral decision without my further input in negotiating with the unions that have cost the tax payers of our county $17 million," said Corpus.

Corpus has sent a formal complaint to the president of the San Mateo Board of Supervisors calling for an independent investigation into the situation.

"I hope that they take my concerns and they hear me out because as of now, I really feel that I've been undermined," said Corpus.

The sheriff says if the board doesn't act on her request for an investigation, she will escalate it to the state level.

CBS Bay Area reached out to County Executive Mike Callagy's Office and hasn't resceived a response yet.