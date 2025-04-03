San Mateo County District Attorney clears officers involved in Burlingame shooting

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office has cleared two police officers of any fault months after they shot a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at them in Burlingame.

In a statement Wednesday, the District Attorney's Office announced it had finished its investigation into San Mateo Police Officer Manfrield Ng and Burlingame Police Officer Sascha Koch, who shot Sergio Trujillo-Ayala in November following a 911 call reporting gunshots.

"After a thorough investigation by Inspector Jamie Draper and other inspectors with the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, District Attorney Stephen M. Wagstaffe has concluded that there is no legal basis for filing criminal charges against either of the two involved Police Officers involved in the shooting of Mr. Trujillo-Ayala. District Attorney Wagstaffe has concluded that the use of force by the two officers was legally justifiable self-defense and defense of others," prosecutors said. "Therefore, this case is now deemed closed by this office."

On Nov. 30 just before 3 a.m., San Mateo police officers were called to the 800 block of North San Mateo Drive after they were alerted to a report of gunshots. They later found a man near the intersection of Jefferson Court and State Street.

The man, later identified as Trujillo-Ayala, allegedly pointed a firearm at them before running north on Jefferson Court. Police called for backup and gave chase.

Authorities said he was found by a Burlingame officer near the intersection of Bayswater Avenue and Myrtle Road, where he allegedly stood in the street with a firearm and yelling.

Rubber projectiles were used but were unable to subdue Trujillo-Ayala. Ng and Koch then shot Trujillo-Ayala with their service weapons at about 4 a.m.

Officers allege that a loaded, 45-caliber Glock pistol was recovered following the shooting. Trujillo-Ayala was sent to a hospital later. His condition eventually became stable.