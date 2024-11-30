Suspect shot by police in San Mateo after pointing gun at officers, police say

SAN MATEO – A man who police say was armed with a gun and pointed it at officers is in the hospital after he was shot by police in San Mateo early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to reports of possible gunshots near North San Mateo Drive.

When officers with the San Mateo Police Department arrived, they contacted a man walking near Jefferson Court and State Street, who police said pointed a gun at them before running north on Jefferson Court.

Officers got out of the line of fire and called for more resources to the scene, then chased the suspect.

The suspect was lost briefly but was later located by officers with the Burlingame Police Department near Bayswater Avenue and Myrtle Road where they say he was holding a gun and yelling in the middle of the street.

Police said they tried to de-escalate the situation and gave commands to the suspect, but the suspect did not comply.

An officer then fired a "less-lethal rubber projectile at the suspect to get the suspect to drop his firearm," police said. But they said it was not effective.

An officer from the San Mateo Police Department and an officer from the Burlingame Police Department fired their weapons around 4 a.m., police said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was struck and fell to the ground, police said.

When officers were able to approach the suspect, they said they found a loaded gun, a 45 caliber glock pistol, that the suspect was in possession of.

Police said they administered first-aid to the suspect before he was taken to the hospital where he is stable as of Saturday afternoon.

As part of the protocol, the two officers were placed on administrative leave as the officer-involved shooting remains under investigation.