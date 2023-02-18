Watch CBS News
San Mateo County disaster recovery center extended through mid-March

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN MATEO – A disaster recovery center in San Mateo County providing assistance to those impacted by the January storms has been extended until March 14.

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the San Mateo Event Center, at 2495 South Delaware St., in San Mateo.

The center will close at 5 p.m. on March 14, according to a news release from a county spokesperson. 

The center serves as a one-stop location to help connect residents impacted by winter atmospheric river storms with local, state and federal recovery resources, including representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. 

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is March 16.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 8:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

