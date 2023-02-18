San Mateo County disaster recovery center extended through mid-March

SAN MATEO – A disaster recovery center in San Mateo County providing assistance to those impacted by the January storms has been extended until March 14.

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the San Mateo Event Center, at 2495 South Delaware St., in San Mateo.

The center will close at 5 p.m. on March 14, according to a news release from a county spokesperson.

The center serves as a one-stop location to help connect residents impacted by winter atmospheric river storms with local, state and federal recovery resources, including representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is March 16.