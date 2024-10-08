Cars vandalized along San Mateo street; suspect arrested

A man who allegedly vandalized multiple cars along a block-long stretch in a San Mateo neighborhood was arrested, police said Tuesday.

San Mateo police said the department received phone calls from multiple witnesses about a man with a stick damaging parked cars while walking along the unit block of South Fremont Street. Witnesses told responding officers the man used a paint roller to break mirrors and windshields and damage the hoods of several cars on the block, police said.

Based on witness descriptions, officers quickly located the suspect and detained him, police said. He was identified as 29-year-old Carlos Utan of Burlingame.

Investigators determined eight vehicles were damaged, with a total amount of damage estimated at nearly $9,000, according to police.

Utan was arrested for felony vandalism and booked into San Mateo County Jail.

