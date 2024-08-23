Woman arrested after ex-boyfriend shot dead during domestic dispute in San Leandro

A woman was arrested following a domestic dispute shooting in San Leandro in which her ex-boyfriend was killed and she was injured, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Analleli Garcia Mejia, 36, was identified as the suspect in the August 22 shooting that the Sheriff's Office said may have been pre-meditated.

Deputies who responded to a home on the 16000 block of Carolyn Street found Mejia who had been shot in the leg and 43-year-old David Ramirez who had been shot in the torso, the Sheriff's Office said.

(L-R) David Ramirez, Analleli Garcia Mejia Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Ramirez died at the scene while Mejia was taken to a hospital. The Sheriff's Office said the shooting appeared to be related to a domestic dispute.

Detectives developed information and video evidence showing Garcia Mejia's actions may have been pre-meditated, the Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

Deputies arrested Garcia Mejia on Thursday and she was booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. The Sheriff's Office indicated that following a review of the evidence by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, prosecutors would present the case for charging.