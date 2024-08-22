Man dead, woman injured in domestic dispute shooting in San Leandro

A possible domestic dispute that ended in gunshots in an unincorporated area of San Leandro is being investigated as a homicide, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

On Tuesday at about 10:17 p.m., deputies arrived at a residence in the 16000 block of Carolyn Street and found a woman in her 30s who had been shot in the leg and a man in his 40s who had been shot in his torso.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The man was unresponsive when first responders arrived and died at the scene.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting appears to be an isolated event related to a domestic dispute.

The investigation was ongoing and no further information was immediately released.