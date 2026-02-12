Ex-San Leandro council member pleads guilty in corruption case

A former member of the San Leandro City Council pled guilty in a corruption case that has ties to former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, federal prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California, 49-year-old Bryan Azevedo pled guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and one count of making a false statement to federal investigators.

Azevedo, who was indicted in October, resigned from the council on Tuesday. He was first elected in 2020 and was re-elected in 2024.

City of San Leandro

Prosecutors said Azevedo admitted that in the summer of 2023 he was part of a delegation on a trip to Vietnam sponsored by a business association controlled by the family of an unnamed co-conspirator. During the 10-day trip, the association paid all of his expenses, including business class airfare, hotel and meals.

Following the trip, prosecutors said Azevedo agreed with the co-conspirator and a second unnamed individual that he would use his position on the council to advocate for their modular housing company, by taking votes benefiting the company and ensuring the city would buy their housing units. In exchange, the co-conspirators agreed that Azevedo would receive a percentage from all housing units purchased by the city.

Prosecutors said the co-conspirators then instructed Azevedo to open an LLC and bank account in his wife's name to receive kickbacks and avoid detection. The first co-conspirator said he had concealed payments with other politicians in this manner and paid $2,000 in cash to set up the account.

Between Aug. 2023 and June 2024, Azevedo said he took several steps on the council to benefit the company in exchange for payments. Azevedo voted for an emergency shelter ordinance under instructions by the co-conspirator, took members of city government to tour model units and advocated the city to purchase units, prosecutors said.

During an FBI raid of Azevedo's home in Jan. 2025, prosecutors said Azevedo falsely told agents that he was never provided cash by the first co-conspirator and that the co-conspirator's family did not have any business interests before the city.

The raid was part of a federal corruption probe into former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, who was charged with conspiracy, bribery and fraud. Thao, who was recalled by voters in 2024, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors said Azevedo faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the honest services fraud conviction and up to five years and a $250,000 fine for the false statement conviction. His next court appearance is a status hearing scheduled for Dec. 3.

City officials said they would discuss the available options to fill Azevedo's seat at a council meeting on Tuesday.