East Bay News

Series of minor earthquakes near San Leandro shake East Bay

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO – A series of minor earthquakes stuck near San Leandro on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the agency, an earthquake with the preliminary magnitude of 3.2 struck at 9:24 a.m. about 2 miles northeast of the East Bay community.

At 9:43 a.m., another magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck the same area. A third earthquake, also a magnitude 3.2, struck the same area several seconds later, the agency reports.

Visitors to the USGS Website from much the East Bay, along with parts of the Peninsula and San Francisco, reported the shaking.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.

First published on April 1, 2023 / 10:05 AM

