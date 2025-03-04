19-year-old charged with murder after man killed in San Leandro armed robbery

Prosecutors in Alameda County announced Tuesday that a man is facing multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly shooting during an armed robbery in San Leandro last year.

District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said that her office has charged 19-year-old Robert Donnell Hughes in the April 1, 2024 death of 26-year-old Lee McCowan.

Hughes been charged with murder, robbery, carrying a loaded and concealed firearm in public, along with carrying a concealed firearm within a vehicle. Prosecutors said Hughes also faces enhancements for being armed with a concealed, unregistered, loaded firearm at the time of the shooting.

"This senseless loss of life is the result of a robbery with a gun," Jones Dickson said in a statement. "We cannot ignore the potential for physical harm, and death, associated with violent robberies in our community. We all must work harder to encourage less gun violence, and to ensure that when gun violence occurs, we support victims and families of victims as they seek peace and justice."

Prosecutors said Hughes is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a plea hearing. Hughes faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted.