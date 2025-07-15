San Jose woman suspected of murder after body found in burned building

A San Jose woman was arrested Monday after a body was found in a burned building over the weekend, police said.

San Jose Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Yessenia Estrada.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to a fire at a commercial building on the 200 block of North 27th Street. Police said they suspected the fire was arson and began investigating along with the San Jose Fire Department.

First responders were unable to safely search the building, but police said there were "multiple indicators" that a victim was inside the building.

Police said the deceased victim was eventually found on Sunday, and that Estrada was arrested on suspicion of arson and murder.

The identity of the victim has not been released.