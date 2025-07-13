Watch CBS News
Large fire burns commercial building in San Jose

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Read Full Bio
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Fire engulfed a commercial building in San Jose Sunday morning, just west of U.S. Highway 101, authorities said.

The San Jose Fire Department said in a social media post at 5:35 a..m. that the fire was burning on E. 27th Street between E. Julian and E. St. James Streets in the city's Roosevelt Park neighborhood.

The two-story building, which housed contracting firm Clean Roofing and marketing consultant BrandingOut LLC, was completely engulfed in flames. 

The Fire Department said the fire was still burning two hours later, with crews using ladder hoses to fully extinguish the fire while keeping distance from a potential building collapse. 

Adjacent buildings and residential structures were being protected from the flames, the Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Traffic was impacted on neighboring streets, and people were urged to avoid the area.

Carlos E. Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

