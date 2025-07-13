Large fire burns commercial building in San Jose

Fire engulfed a commercial building in San Jose Sunday morning, just west of U.S. Highway 101, authorities said.

The San Jose Fire Department said in a social media post at 5:35 a..m. that the fire was burning on E. 27th Street between E. Julian and E. St. James Streets in the city's Roosevelt Park neighborhood.

The incident is still ongoing as personnel utilize aerial master streams in attempt to fully extinguish the fire while maintaining a safe distance from potential building collapse. Crews successfully protected the adjacent buildings and residential structures. pic.twitter.com/G1pHcem1Gh — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 13, 2025

The two-story building, which housed contracting firm Clean Roofing and marketing consultant BrandingOut LLC, was completely engulfed in flames.

The Fire Department said the fire was still burning two hours later, with crews using ladder hoses to fully extinguish the fire while keeping distance from a potential building collapse.

Adjacent buildings and residential structures were being protected from the flames, the Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Traffic was impacted on neighboring streets, and people were urged to avoid the area.