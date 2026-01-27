Watch CBS News
San Jose Fire Department investigating after 11 vehicles set on fire

Jose Fabian
The San Jose Fire Department said there was a string of vehicle fires on Tuesday, bringing the number of vehicle fires they are investigating since mid-December to 24.

Between midnight and 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 11 vehicles in five different areas along the Highway 87 corridor were set on fire, the department said.

The majority of the vehicles were located on the 1600 block of Almaden Road.

  • 12:03 a.m.: one vehicle fire at North Autumn and West Julian streets
  • 12:15 a.m.: one vehicle fire at Woz Way and Almaden Boulevard
  • 1 a.m.: one vehicle fire at Floyd Street and Lick Avenue
  • 1:02 a.m.: six vehicle fires on the 1600 block of Almaden Road
  • 1:14 a.m.: two vehicle fires on the 1600 block of Almaden Expressway

The fire department said its arson investigators are working alongside police to investigate the 24 vehicle fires that have happened since December, and they are looking into whether the fires are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the arson tip line at 408-272-7766.

