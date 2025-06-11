Watch CBS News
Person dies after San Jose crash on Tully Road

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
One person has died after a crash in San Jose early Wednesday morning, police say.

San Jose police say officers responded near Tully Road and Galveston Avenue to investigate a crash.

Two people were taken to the hospital, both with major injuries. Police say one of the people later died at the hospital. 

No details about the people involved in the crash have been released.

Due to the crash investigation, eastbound Tully Road was closed through the early morning hours from Galveston Avenue to Senter Road.

The road was reopened a little after 7:30 a.m.

