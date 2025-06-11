Person dies after San Jose crash on Tully Road

One person has died after a crash in San Jose early Wednesday morning, police say.

San Jose police say officers responded near Tully Road and Galveston Avenue to investigate a crash.

Units are currently in the 800 Block of Tully Rd investigating a fatal vehicle collision. Two occupants were transported to a local hospital with major injuries. One occupant has succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.



Two people were taken to the hospital, both with major injuries. Police say one of the people later died at the hospital.

No details about the people involved in the crash have been released.

Due to the crash investigation, eastbound Tully Road was closed through the early morning hours from Galveston Avenue to Senter Road.

The road was reopened a little after 7:30 a.m.