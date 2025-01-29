San Jose shop makes traditional Vietnamese dresses for Tết festivities

Vietnamese people around the world and here in the Bay Area are celebrating the Vietnamese New Year Tết.

The City of San Jose has the largest Vietnamese population in the world outside of Vietnam.

At Love Me Knots Bridal in San Jose's Lion Plaza in Little Saigon, Christina Bui makes and designs many of the colorful áo dàis, a traditional Vietnamese dress. Bui and her parents have owned this shop for 35 years.

"For me, it's always been a privilege to make it for our community. And so when my parents started the business here, that's all we did. We just made áo dàis," said Bui. "It makes me so proud just thinking of being able to carry their work into my generation, and then hopefully down to my children's generation."

Just outside Bui's shop, Lion Plaza was packed with shoppers buying fresh fruit, flowers, treats, and decorations. For the first time in five years, the outdoor Flower Market is back at Lion Plaza for Vietnamese New Year.

Leyanna Lawson and her family come to Lion Plaza every year to buy their áo dàis. She says it's a family tradition. Born and raised in the South Bay, Lawson loves calling San Jose her home.

"Oh, I'm extremely proud," said Lawson. "It's great to be able to say that I'm from San Jose and from the Vietnamese culture."

For Bui, she not only remembers where she came from but what it took to come here to America. She and her family escaped Vietnam when she was just three years old in 1979. It's something she and her family will never forget.

"My mom and dad made sure that we remember that it was something very difficult to get here to America," said Bui. "We know in our heart and in our soul that we are Vietnamese, but we're also very thankful for the American culture."

Through the art of making áo dàis, Bui is continuing her parents' legacy, keeping her rich Vietnamese culture and traditions alive.

The San Jose Tết Festival kicks off February 7th at Eastridge Mall. It's a three-day event, celebrating the Vietnamese Tết New Year with lion dances, food, live music and performances. This year marks the San Jose Tết Festival's 10th anniversary.