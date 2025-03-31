San Jose suspect arrested in connection with weekend fatal shooting

Police in San Jose on Monday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend at a residence.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Locust Street. Firefighters attempted live-saving measures but the man died at the scene.

The suspect fled before authorities arrived, but detectives learned that the suspect and victim knew each other, San Jose police said.

Early Sunday morning at approximately 3:24 a.m., officers from the SJPD covert response unit located and apprehended the shooting suspect at a residence in south San Jose. The unidentified adult male suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after the victim's identity is confirm and next of kin have been notified.

The death is the city's fifth homicide this year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934, or Detective Jize #4324 of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4324@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.