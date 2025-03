A man in San Jose was shot and killed Saturday evening, police said.

San Jose Police said officers responded to Locust and W. Virginia streets around 7 p.m. to look into a report of a person shot.

Officers are currently on scene in the area of Locust St. and W. Virginia St. investigating an incident of a person shot.



Locust St. from W. Virginia St. to Grant St. will be blocked off. Use alternate routes and please avoid the area.



TOC: 7:06 PM



Police said the victim died.

It's the city's fifth homicide.