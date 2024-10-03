San Jose State women's volleyball program faces multiple canceled games from opposing teams

The San Jose State women's volleyball team this week had its fourth game canceled by opponents for reason that have not been specified.

The Utah State Aggies announced Wednesday the decision to forfeit their Oct. 23 Mountain West Conference game. Boise State already forfeited its game on Sept. 28 against the unbeaten Spartans (9-0, 2-0 Mountain West) and Wyoming followed suit this week, announcing the game slated for Saturday was now a 3-0 forfeit win for San Jose State.

On Sept. 14, Southern Utah became the first school not to take the floor against San Jose State, with the result listed as "canceled" on the conference's website. An email sent to Southern Utah wasn't returned. In follow-up emails to Boise State and Wyoming, the schools referred back to their original statements.

Political figures from Wyoming, Idaho and Utah have weighed in and suggested the forfeits centered around protecting women's sports.

San Jose State declined through a spokesperson an interview request for any of the players or coaches. Mountain West officials declined to comment.

The Spartans play Thursday night against Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colorado. After that, the team won't play again until Oct. 10 at home against San Diego State.