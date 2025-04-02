San Jose shooting suspect arrested in Los Angeles

Authorities in the South Bay have confirmed the recent arrest of a man in Los Angeles for a shooting in San Jose in March.

The San Jose Police Department on Tuesday identified the suspect as 32-year-old Gabriel Alvarado Ochoa.

SJ shooting suspect Gabriel Alvarado Ochoa San Jose Police Department

Police said that around 8:15 p.m. on March 15, San Jose officers were alerted to a report of an attempted homicide that occurred in the 800 block of North Fourth Street. Officers found a man at the scene, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was sent to a local hospital with injuries, which were later determined to be non-life-threatening. The suspect, meanwhile, was nowhere near the scene upon the officers' arrival.

Investigators said they discovered a bullet that had traveled into a residence near the scene of the crime. No other victims were injured.

Police said that after a thorough investigation, they were able to identify Ochoa as the primary suspect.

On March 25, operatives from the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, LA Impact Regional Task Force, Los Angeles Police Department, and US Marshals nabbed Ochoa in Los Angeles. He was booked into the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Detention Center.

The following day, detectives extradited the suspect to San Jose and later booked him into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Soria at 4793@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4161. Tips can also be provided anonymously through the P3TIPS mobile app, by calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. Depending on the information, tipsters can be eligible for a cash reward.