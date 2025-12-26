Early-morning shooting in San Jose injures 4 people

Four people were shot in San Jose early Friday morning, police said.

The shooting happened on South 1st Street between West Virginia and Oak streets at about 3:43 a.m. The San Jose Police Department said the four victims were all being treated at local hospitals for gunshot wounds.

There were road closures in place on S. 1st Street between Martha and Virginia Streets as the investigation continued. People were asked to avoid the area.

Police said a press release with more information was expected later Friday.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.