Man killed by San Jose Police may have killed his child to trigger deadly confrontation

Fremont man suspected of killing child at San Jose park, then calling 911

San Jose Police said they suspect that the man officers fatally shot had killed his child and called 911 in order to get into a deadly confrontation with police on Sunday.

He was identified by San Jose Police as 48-year-old Fremont resident Mateusz Dzierbun.

Just before 3:30 p.m., officers were called to Cataldi Park for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man with a "large kitchen knife" hunched over a 9-year-old who appeared to be bleeding.

Police said they tried to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect, Dzierbun, refused to follow their commands.

"During the verbal exchange, the suspect abruptly stood up, raised the knife, and charged at the officers," police said.

Officers then shot Dzierbun, police said. Officers went to the child, but they were declared dead at the scene, police said.

Dzierbun was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said Dzierbun was the child's father and that he was the one who called police. According to police, they suspect that Dzierbun killed his child and called police to get officers to fatally shoot him.